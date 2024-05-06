Heads of anti-corruption agencies in Commonwealth Africa have started converging in Accra, Ghana ahead of the 14th Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies

Representatives of over 21 African countries’ anti-corruption agencies within Commonwealth Africa have therefore started arriving in Accra, Ghana ahead of the event.

The four-day event from 6th -10th May 2024 under the theme, ‘Strength­ening institutions and promoting transparency: A means of fighting corruption in Commonwealth Africa’, is expected to attract over 120 delegates.

This year’s annual conference organised by Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), is graced by representatives from Botswana, Kenya, Namibia, South Africa, Eswatini, Malawi, Rwanda, Togo, Gabon, Mauritius, Seychelles, Uganda, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Mozambique and Zambia.

COP Maame Yaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs), Executive Director of EOCO at a media briefing revealed that the Keynote Speaker for the opening ceremony will be President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo while Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is billed to speak on ‘digitalisation as a tool to combat corruption, signalling Ghana’s readiness to leverage tech­nology in its anti-corruption efforts’

This is the second time Ghana is hosting the event and has other stakeholders such as governmental agencies, civil society organisations, and international partners in attendance.

“Gabon and Togo are the new additions to the Commonwealth countries, so they are also joining from francophone countries,” She added.

COP Addo-Danquah reaffirmed the country’s dedication to fostering integrity and accountability on the continent thereby setting the stage for collaborative action against corruption.

Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in the Commonwealth Africa, is hosted by different member countries on a gyrating basis. Since 2011, a total of 13 meetings have been held.

In 2023, one was held at Mahe, Seychelles under the theme“ Uniting Commonwealth Africa in the Fight Against Corruption” and was Officially opened by President Wavel Ramkalawan of the Republic of Seychelles.