National Executives of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) and some government appointees have started arriving in the USA ahead of the NPP-USA 30th anniversary and fundraising celebration.

The NPP National Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, General Secretary Justin Frimpong Koduah and Women’s Organiser Kate Gyamfua are among the prominent party figures for the event.

The event which comes off on May 25, 2024, under the theme “30 Years of Political Dedication and Sacrifice; Honouring Our Heroes, Preserving Our Legacy, Securing Our Future Through Victory” will be held at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center, located at 5000 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA 22311, according to the Chairperson USA, Obaa Yaa. Amponsah Frimpong.

The Special Guest of honour for the event is the Vice President of Ghana and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Other persons who will be in attendance are Ghana’s Ambassador to the USA, Hajia Alima Mahama, Hon. Joseph Osei-Wusu, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, MP for Bekwai Constituency, Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former General Secretary, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Chairman, Ms. Napaga Tia Sulemana, National Coordinator for Special Development Initiative,Office of the President, Mr. Etornam James Flolu and many top personalities in the party.

Established in September 1993, the NPP-USA Branch held its inaugural Congress to formalise its formation, although the party had been organiesd long before the official Congress in Virginia, USA.

Over the past three decades, NPP-USA has played a pivotal role in the growth and success of the party. Its contributions include advocating for a democratic society, fighting for political power, championing constitutional reform, promoting innovation and technology in electoral processes, and establishing the External Affairs office, among other critical agendas.

Saturday’s event will feature an award ceremony honouring patriots who have contributed to building the party, as well as a fundraising activity to support the New Patriotic Party’s campaign and election efforts in 2024.