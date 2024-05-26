Armed men have robbed security officers protecting contractors working on the Ofankor to Nsawam project. The contractors have lodged a report at the Ofankor Police Station following the incident. The robbery took place at the Ofankor railway bridge section of the road, targeting night security officers and other individuals present at the site.

The Senior Project Manager, Abdulai Mahama, stated that the security officers were robbed of their phones and other personal items, and were tied by the robbers early Sunday morning.

Ing. Mahama explained that the incident occurred when the security officers attempted to confront robbers attempting to loot a broken-down truck from Burkina Faso on the road.

He also noted that the Ofankor to Nsawam junction road was often the scene of robbery incidents but they had reported the incident to the police and have been assured of investigating it.

“The head of internal security called me that apparently one of Burkina or the foreign trucks had developed a fault in that particular section. And as usual when there are some of these faulty vehicles, these robbers make it a target to be able to go and get what is in those trucks.

“So, one of the security men informed us that around 12:45 am, a Camry salon car, Toyota Camry, it is a black vehicle, got to that location and approached the security.”

“In the exchange of words, they tied the two security men…they attacked two other men who were in the car and took away their money and some phones and then bolted.

“This has been happening on the stretch anytime we have some of these faulty vehicles along the Ofankor stretch. But we have reported to the Ofankor police and they have assured us that they are commencing an investigation.”

