As part of its corporate social responsibility, the Volta River Authority (VRA) has renovated the Kaleo D/A Primary School in the Nadowli-Kaleo District, Upper West Region and provided ancillary facilities to enhance teaching and learning.

Prior to the renovation, the Kaleo D/A Primary, which lies in between the Authority’s two solar power plants at Kaleo lacked the needed infrastructure to promote good education for the kids in the community. In light of this, VRA, being a socially responsible organisation opted to upgrade the facility as part of the Authority’s corporate social responsibility.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Ag. Director, Water Resources and Renewable Energy at VRA, Ing. Abdul Noor Wahab, who spoke on behalf of the Chief Executive, said, the strategic location of the school made it impossible to ignore the deplorable state of infrastructure, and brought to fore the need for VRA to embark on these renovations. He asserted that, this activity was aimed at putting the school in a better condition to improve the quality of teaching and learning.

He said, VRA in collaboration with relevant authorities, went ahead to identify aspects of the school’s infrastructure that impeded the smooth teaching and learning process. From weak doors, broken windows to inadequate furniture for both teachers and students, Ing. Wahab indicated that “by improving the poor nature of infrastructure of the school to a much more suitable state through the provision of basic needs identified, he was hopeful that the facelift would promote teaching and learning and by extension inure to a total community development”.

He urged the community to support and protect the solar power plants since they would in due time appreciate the impact of the project on their lives, and the development of the community in general. He advised the school authorities to inculcate the spirit of maintenance to ensure that the investment made to the project yielded the expected results.

For her part, the Head Teacher of Kaleo D/A Primary School, Madam Sophia Sabogu, expressed gratitude to the VRA for giving a facelift to the school. She noted that the revamped facility would positively impact teaching and learning as well as attract more learners to the school with its beautiful appearance. “The renovation means a lot to the pupils, teachers, and the community as well. I can say we are privileged to have this from VRA. We are most grateful to the VRA, and we pray that God will replenish the VRA a million times,” she said. She noted that, the Kaleo D/A Primary School, which was started in 1947, currently has one hundred and seventy-two (172) pupils and seven (7) teachers.

Works undertaken at the school include:

Replacement of classroom doors as well as that of staff room and headmistress’ office

Supply of school desks for children and teachers

Construction of borehole and overhead tank

Repair of kitchen building

Construction of toilet facilities for both teachers /students

Painting of the school

Provision of tables and chairs for library

Tiling of headmistress office and library

Replacement of school windows

Supply of cupboards

Supply of ceiling fans and lights

Present at the handing over ceremony were the District Chief Executive of the Nadowli-Kaleo District, Hon. Katherine Tieyirr Lankono, the Regional Education Director, Mr. Razak Abdul Korah, the Caretaker Chief for the Kaleo Traditional Council, Kanyini Naa Ali Gado, Opinion Leaders, Management and Staff of VRA, as well as a section of the students who joined in the fanfare even though the school was on recess.