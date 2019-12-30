The family of Regina Agya, a 14-year-old deaf and dumb girl who went missing last Saturday are appealing for help to find their relative.

Although the family reported the issue to the police, Regina is yet to be found.

According to an extract from the Teshie police, the girl’s mother, Christiana Gawu, who resides at Teshie Malik in Accra, told the police that Regina Agya left home at around 8:40 am on Saturday, December 21, 2019, and has since not returned.

Anybody with information on the whereabouts of Regina could contact Christiana Gawu via phone number 0246404484 or the nearest police station.