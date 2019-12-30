FBNBank Ghana, a subsidiary of First Bank Nigeria Limited has held its annual festival of nine lessons and carols as part of the Christmas festivities.

The event gave the bank an opportunity to host and interact with selected customers and vendors of the bank in a fun-filled and relaxing atmosphere of music, merriment and gratitude for the year 2019.

A guest choral group, Pax Romana of the University of Ghana joined FBNBank Ghana’s head office and branch choral groups to render melodic music amidst the reading of bible lessons.

Branch Managers and some Management staff of the bank as well as the FBNBank Managing Director/CEO, Victor Yaw Asante took turns to read the nine lessons.

Delivering an exhortation, Head of Commercial Banking, William Amon Neequaye thanked especially, the bank’s customers for choosing FBNBank Ghana and expressed appreciation to all that made time to attend the event and network with the bank’s officials. He commended members of staff for participating in the event. Mr. Neequaye urged all present to exhibit kindness as that was the essence of the Christmas season.

In a related activity, the bank has also held an end of year party for staff. The bank used the occasion to reward long-serving staff.

About 15 staff that had dedicated five, ten and fifteen years of their working lives to FBNBank Ghana received various packages from the bank.

Speaking at the event, the FBNBank Ghana MD, Victor Yaw Asante urged staff to take some time off to be with their families and get some well-deserved rest while reflecting on FBNBank Ghana’s journey ahead. He congratulated two staff, Annie Semevor and Vera Cleland that had served the bank diligently and are going on retirement at the end of the year.