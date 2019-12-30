The Jamestown District Police has arrested five suspects including a worker at a Chinese wholesale shop for allegedly robbing the same wholesale shop at Adedenkpo, Accra.

The robbery occurred on 27th December 2019 at about 3:30 pm.

Four suspects, namely Alhassan Yusif, Charles Ekpi, Kwasi Emmanuel Ahiangbe alias Abongo and Richard Yeboah, forcibly entered the shop, attacked a Chinese woman and succeeded in taking a backpack containing GH¢11,580.00, her Chinese passport, a sales book and bolted.

With the assistance of eyewitnesses, Alhassan Yusif and Charles Ekpi were arrested in the neighbourhood but two other accomplices escaped with the stolen items.

Further information led the police to the Central Region where they apprehended the suspects; Kwasi Emmanuel Ahiangbe alias Abongo and Richard Yeboah from their hideouts.

The complainant’s backpack containing cash the sum of GH¢11,580.00, her Chinese passport, three pocket notebooks and sales book was retrieved from Kwasi Emmanuel Ahiangbe and cash the sum of GH¢9,100.00 was also retrieved from Richard Yeboah.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Paul Nartey, who was believed to have leaked information to his accomplices leading to the attack.

The suspects were detained in police custody and arraigned today [Monday] for remand pending further investigation.