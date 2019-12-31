The Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe has backed former President John Mahama’s statement to scrap the teachers’ licensure examination if elected into power.

His comment comes on the back of the Chairman of the National Teaching Council, Eric Nyarko-Sampson’s defence that the teacher licensure examination is needed.

In response to a comment by John Mahama, Mr. Nyarko-Sampson said the former President’s attitude towards the examination was at odds with an education development agenda.

But speaking to Citi News, Mr. Nortsu-Kotoe says the focus should be on improving the quality of teaching at the Colleges of Education.

“Is the examination the only way to assess someone’s ability or knowledge to work? No! There are other ways you can assess somebody. Normally when we finish training college in those days, we were posted to the school and after one year, you’ll be confirmed. After that, you become a fully confirmed teacher under the Ghana Education Service. That was the practice. We didn’t write any examinations. So I don’t think its only examinations that can make somebody a better teacher,” he stated.

Background

Former President John Mahama, who was speaking in a Facebook live session last week stressed that an improvement in the quality of teaching and examinations at the Colleges of Education was more important than the licensure examination, and therefore will do away with the licensure exams if elected to power.

But the Chairman of the National Teaching Council, Eric Nyarko-Sampson defended the need for the teacher licensure examinations after Mahama’s comments.

In an article, Mr. Nyarko-Sampson insisted that the “licensing and registration of teachers is of international status”.

The teachers’ licensure examination applies to all teachers who hold the Diploma in Basic Education (DBE), Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) or a post-graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) who want to be employed by the Ghana education service.

According to the National Teaching Council, the purpose of the licensure examination is to enable qualified teachers to acquire a professional license to ply their trade.