The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says all is set for its National Annual Delegates Conference tomorrow at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

Over 6,000 delegates from across the 16 regions are expected to attend the conference which is themed “We have Performed Better, Four More to do More”.

The conference will feature the party’s constituency and regional executives, as well as national officers.

It will also provide the platform for deliberations and resolutions and other matters of the party’s interest ahead of next year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

“The NPP has no doubt that we are on the right path. We are therefore urging you, the people, to also commit, support and defend the gains being made on all fronts; social, economic and political,” the party said in a statement.

The conference commenced with Muslim Prayers on Friday 20th December 2019.

On Saturday morning, there shall be a Church Service shared with a congregation of the Seventh Day Adventists at Labone.

Then on Sunday 22nd December 2019, delegates will gather at the Fantasy Dome of the Trade Fair Site at La.

The day will commence with a Church service at 9 am and continue with resolutions and reports till 2 pm after which there will be a Rally at the forecourt of the Trade Fair Site.

The Rally will be addressed by President Nana Akufo-Addo and other Party stalwarts.