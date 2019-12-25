For the third consecutive time, Kuami Eugene has really proven to patrons of Citi FM’s Decemba 2 Rememba, he is a reflection of his accolade, the Rockstar.

The VGMA Highlife Artiste of the Year, in his usual buoyant nature, thrilled the audience with non-stop hits.

He sang his hit songs and other popular songs, ending the performance on a gospel note.

Other artistes that performed at the Christmas Eve concert are Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, KiDi, Kelvynboy, Okyeame Kwame, Praye, Adina, Tulenkey, Dope Nation, Krymi and Camidoh.

Comedian OB Amponsah also served patrons of the event with some comedy.

This being the Year of Return, the #D2R2019 is also being angled as a premiere point of recreation for tourists.

#D2R2019 is proudly organised by Citi FM with support from Citi TV and The Year of Return.

It is sponsored by Coca Cola, taste the feeling, and has Edern Security as the official security partner.