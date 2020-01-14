Two Chinese nationals and six Ghanaians suspected to be involved in illegal mining have been arrested in separate swoops within Bekwai, Koniyaw, Subri and Edwinase, all in the Bekwai Municipality.

The arrests were carried out by an Operation Vanguard team on Sunday, January 12.

The suspects are Miss Jiang Hog, 49; Wen Liang Yi, 52; Joseph Donkor, 30; Opoku Ntim, 42; Inusah Latif, 27; Acheampong Douglas, 25; Samuel Asomang, 52 and Joseph Ndalali, 35.

A statement from the task force noted that the “items confiscated were; a Dodge SLT Pickup with registration number GT 2137-18, a Toyota Hilux Pickup with registration number AW 210-11, a Toyota Tacoma Pickup with registration number AS 7888-16, 78 BB Cartridges, two Excavator Gear Liver, an Excavator Control Board, an Inventor, three Digital Scales and a Car Washing Machine.”

The patrol team also seized a gold washing mat, five water hose, an Excavator starter, an Excavator fuse, seven android phones, four water pumping machines and three heavy-duty batteries.

The seized items were sent to FOB Ashanti storehouse as exhibits and the suspects handed over to the Obuasi Divisional Police Command for further investigation and possible prosecution.

These arrests come after three Chinese nationals were also arrested for allegedly engaging in illegal mining at Fahiakobo, a town in the Amansie Central District in the Ashanti Region.

Nine Chinese arrested for mining illegally

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) in September 2019 arrested nine Chinese men for allegedly engaging in illegal mining operations in Kwakyiekrom in the Ashanti Region.

Items confiscated in that arrest included a Toyota Land Cruiser, an Excavator, washing carpet, as mall cylinder, refrigerator, gallon, gear oil, scale and two batteries.

Four Chinese arrested at Prestea Huni Valley

Four Chinese nationals were arrested in November 2019 also for mining illegally.

They were arrested by the Western Forward Operation Base (FOB) of the National Anti-Galamsey Task Force at Asumpa, in the Prestea Huni Valley District.