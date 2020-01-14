President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed his sympathies to the families and loved ones of all 34 persons who perished in a crash on the Cape Coast-Takoradi highway on Tuesday.

The President in a tweet prayed for the souls of all who lost their lives in the crash.

He also wished those who got injured in the crash a speedy recovery.

“My sympathies and condolences go to all the families and loved ones of the deceased in the horrific accident on the Cape Coast-Takoradi Highway, which occurred earlier today. May their souls Rest In Peace. I also wish the injured, a speedy recovery.”

34 people died while several others got injured on Tuesday dawn after an intercity bus with registration number GR 5704-18 collided head-on with another bus with registration number GN 3780-10 at Dompoase near Elmina in the Central Region.

According to the Public Relations Officer for the Ghana National Fire Service, Assistant Division Officer Abdul Wasil Hudu, the crash occurred when a vehicle moving from Accra towards Takoradi attempted to overtake a vehicle ahead in a sharp curve and collided with an oncoming vehicle en route Accra from Takoradi.

“We had a distress call around 12:25 am this morning and quickly our rescue team was dispatched to the scene and when they got there, they realized that there were two buses. When we did the rescue, those who died on the spot were about 29; made up of 15 males and 14 females. There was also one little girl, less than 1-year-old,” he told Citi News.

“I was informed later that about 5 more people have died at the hospital…From eyewitnesses, the vehicle that was coming from Accra towards Takoradi was trying to overtake another vehicle in front and ended up running into another vehicle that was coming from Takoradi,” he added.

The bodies of the deceased persons have been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.