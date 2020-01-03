Commissioner of Police (COP) Isaac Ken Yeboah has been named the new Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The decision, which was announced on Friday in a statement signed by the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, was one of a number of changes made to the top hierarchy of the Police Service.

He takes over from Maame Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah who had occupied the position since 2017.

COP Yeboah’s appointment takes effect on 15th January 2020.

COP Isaac Yeboah was previously the Director-General in charge of Administration of the Ghana Police Service.

Before the shake-up in 2018, he served as the Ashanti Regional Commander.

Meanwhile, COP George Akuffo Dampare who was the Director-General in charge of Welfare is to take over from Isaac Yeboah as the Director-General in charge of Administration.

This is the first reshuffle within the police service since James Oppong-Boanuh took over as IGP in 2019.

Police Commanders within the various regions were also reassigned in the latest reshuffle.

Below is the full release sighted by citinewsroom.com:

Tiwaa’s troubles

Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (then ACP), the Second-In-Command at the CID Headquarters, was asked to take over the mantle of leadership at the Criminal Investigations Department in 2017 when the then CID boss, COP Bright Oduro was ordered to proceed on his terminal leave, pending his retirement in January 2018.

Her promotion came at a time when she was receiving a lot of backlash following accusations of alleged unprofessional conduct in a case she was investigating.

Tiwaa again came under fire in 2019 when she assured families of the three kidnapped Takoradi girls that she knew the whereabouts of their missing relatives, an assurance which turned out to be false.

A lot of Ghanaians called on her to resign over the gaffe.