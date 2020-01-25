Wife of the main suspect in the killing of Lance Corporal Kingsley Boahene, Karen Hammond has told Citi News her husband is innocent of charges pressed against him.

Owner of Zen Filling Station in Mankessim Isaac Eshun, was arrested over suspicions he shot and killed Lance Corporal Boahene some 200 meters away from his fuel station.

He and his driver, Benjamin Eshun who is the second accused have been remanded into police custody.

However, Karen Hammond has said her husband is being held for what he knows nothing about.

“He is being held for something he knows nothing about so I cannot be happy. I am very surprised and shocked by what is going on. I just do not get it. The information I am seeing on some social media sites is that they are mentioning his name, saying that he is a suspect for the murder.”

“I do not know what is going on out there but my husband has nothing to do with what happened. As at the time he got the call from the station, one of his workers called him that they had heard a gunshot at the station, my husband was with me at home.”

The deceased officer, Lance Corporal Kingsley Boahene of the Mankessim Divisional Police Command, was found 200 meters away from Mr. Isaac Eshun’s fuel station.