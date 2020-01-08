The Koforidua Technical University (KTU) branch of the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) on Wednesday organised an emergency meeting to sensitize its members on the group’s ongoing industrial action.

In an interview with Citi News, KTU Branch Chairman of TUTAG, Dr Anthony Ayarkwah, said the meeting is necessary to help communicate decisions made by the executive body for technical university teachers not to return to class, invigilate or mark scripts.

“We are having a meeting to discuss the main issues about the strike, the way forward and communicate properly to our members’ specific issues that pertain to the strike and the emerging issues after the strike was declared. That is what we are doing so that we don’t have a situation where some will go to the classroom. We want to sensitize them and explain to them the issues in detail on the strategies that we have adopted so far,” he said.

However, a handful of students of the university who have reported back from the Christmas break and are researching on their own ahead of their examinations on January 20, 2020, lamented that the strike action will affect their performance.

One of the students told Citi News that: “I came here yesterday and I heard that the strike has resumed. Frankly speaking, most students are not in school. But hearing the strike issue, I think they will extend their vacation. Some of the lecturers will either decide to mark our scripts or to relax since their needs are not met.”

“When the last strike happened, I had nine registered courses and it really affected me because we were not able to cover all the topics that we were to have treated,” another student complained.