The National Labour Commission (NLC) has called upon the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) and three striking teacher unions to appear before it on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

The summoned unions include the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana (CCT, Ghana).

The Commission stated on Thursday, citing a petition by the FWSC as the basis for the summons.

“In the petition under reference, the FWSC has complained that three teacher unions namely GNAT, NAGRAT and CCT, GH have declared an indefinite nationwide strike due to an allegation of a delay in the negotiation of their conditions of service as well as the freeze of salaries of some of their members by the Office of the Special Prosecutor,” it stated.

The NLC clarified that it had summoned the parties under its authority as outlined in section 139 of the Labour Act (2003), Act 651, to conduct a hearing on the dispute’s issues.

“The unions are hereby advised to stay any and/or all ongoing and any further intended action/s and appear as scheduled. Parties are to take note accordingly,” it added.

Meanwhile, the NLC has ordered the three unions to call off their strike.

The NLC in a statement signed and issued by its Chairperson, Justice Kwabena Asuman-Adu on Thursday “in pursuance of Section 133 (1) of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651) orders GNAT, NAGRAT, and CCT to rescind the decision of the declaration of a nationwide strike made on Wednesday 20 March 2024 and announced on various media networks in the country.”

The commission said the order was because the declaration was not in compliance with Section 159 of Act 651.

“The Unions are accordingly advised,” it added.

