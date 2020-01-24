Lynx Entertainment has signed onto its record label, a gospel artiste.

The first single of the new signee Sam Oladotun, ‘Who Am I?’ was released today (Friday, January 24, 2020) together with its visuals.

Sam Oladotun (formerly known as Ayjay Sam), is the first runner-up of Citi TV’s music reality show, ‘Voice Factory.’

He is a Ghanaian Gospel artiste born on April 11, 1996 to a Ghanaian father, and a Beninoise mother, in Lagos, Nigeria.

At the age of 15, the family moved back to settle in Ghana where he took up jobs like welding, barbering, decorations and a fitness instructor.

Even though he had the passion to sing, his focus at the time was learning how to drum.

Satisfied with his skill in drumming, he started ministering in churches.

His passion coupled with his talent led him to emerge as the first runner up of Citi TV’s Voice Factory Season Four.

The record label led by Richie Mensah has for the past years produced great artistes like Eazzy, Asem, OJ Blaq, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, MzVee, Ziggy, among others.

Last year, they signed music duo, Dope Nation.