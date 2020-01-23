Newmont has announced a refreshed brand, name and logo to reflect its strong and stable foundation following two historic transactions in the company’s operations in 2019. The two transactions – Newmont’s successful combination with Goldcorp and the Joint Venture with Barrick – have both transformed Newmont into a truly international organization with unmatched portfolio of assets and prospects globally.

The Company’s refreshed brand was unveiled to mark Newmont’s entry into its next centenary of superior performance, value creation and sustainability leadership which begins May 2, 2021.

Approaching 100 years as a global leader in mining, the ‘Newmont’ name is well recognized in Ghana and beyond and has been an iconic brand among the S&P 500 and various indexes. The updated Newmont logo leverages the gold triangle from the previous logo – which represents the apex of the industry and the pinnacle of leadership – to anchor the strength and stability conveyed by the new logo.

“As a valuable asset within the Newmont portfolio, the Africa region, which covers the Ahafo North Project, Ahafo South and Akyem mines, has a significant role to play in realizing a future of superior performance, long term value creation and environmental stewardship. Our updated logo and brand demonstrates our agility, strength and stability as a business,’’ said Francois Hardy, Regional Senior Vice President, Newmont Ghana.

“While our proven strategy and core values remain key to our ongoing success, we’ve updated and adapted our brand to reflect our position as a transformed business and the world’s leading gold company. For us in Ghana, this new this new chapter presents an opportunity to continue to partner with our stakeholders to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining,” Francois Hardy added.

Newmont Ghana is the country’s leading gold producer and operates two gold mines: the Ahafo Mine in the Ahafo region and the Akyem Mine in the Eastern region. The company is a subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, the world’s leading gold business. Commercial production at Ahafo began in 2006 and at Akyem in 2013. The Company currently employs over 5,500 employees and contractors. Its Ahafo mine was named Mining Company of the Year in 2016 and Ghana’s Corporate Social Responsibility Organization for 2018, while the Akyem mine was adjudged the Best Company in Ghana for 2015 and 2016.