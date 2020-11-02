Newmont Ghana Ahafo Mine has donated some over GHS 1.5 million worth of COVID-19 medical items and consumables to health institutions and other organizations in the Bono and Ahafo Regions.

The gesture forms part of the company’s efforts to augment local and national efforts to prevent the spread and manage the impact of the viral disease.

The items donated included Oxgyen concentrators, Digital BP apparatus, hand sanitizers, N95 Respirator/FFP2, surgical face mask, gum boots, Rubbing Alcohol, sterile Gloves, Reusable Goggles and face shields.

The others are surgical and disposable gloves, shoe covers, oxgyen flow regulators, infrare thermometers, spraying machines, Coveralls and capnographs.

A Double Cabin Toyota Hilux Pickup vehicle to be used for samples delivery, surveillance and contact tracing by the Asutifi North District Health Directorate and 5 ventilators for beneficiary health institutions are also expected to be delivered by the end of the year.

Presenting the items to beneficiaries, the General Manager of the Ahafo Mine, Mr. Okyere Ntrama reinforced Newmont’s commitment to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of its employees and communities.

“For us at Newmont Ghana, the health and safety of our workers and host communities is a priority and we are committed to doing our part to protect our communities. Today’s donation is important to us because it provides direct support to our communities and will help address immediate health and safety needs. It is our hope these items will be put to good use,” he said.

Dr. Boakye Boateng, the Ahafo Regional Director of Ghana Health Service, receiving the items on behalf of the regional health directorate commended Newmont for the donation and for collaborating to improve healthcare in the region amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beneficiary institutions included the Asutifi North Health Directorate, Ahafo Regional Health Directorate, St. Elizabeth Catholic Hospital Hwideim, Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital, Sunyani, Sunyani Municipal Hospital, OLA Girls Senior High School, Gyamfi Kumanini Secondary Technical School, College of Nursing, Ntotroso, Asutifi North District Ghana Education Service, the Traditional Councils within the mine’s five southern host communities, host communities and Fenceline communities

The donation forms part of interventions to be implemented from the mine’s share of Newmont Corporation’s global COVID-19 support fund.

Through the fund, Newmont’s Africa region recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine (KCCR) to set up a laboratory in Ahafo to build its testing capacity for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

The donation builds on other contributions and efforts already implemented.

Earlier this year, Newmont supported Ghana’s public health efforts with $100,000 to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

As part of this, $20,000 was contributed to the Asutifi North District and Health Directorate’s management plan, community sensitization efforts and support items to palaces within the five host communities in Ahafo south as well as donation of PPEs to health institutions within the Bono and Ahafo regions.