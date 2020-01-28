The second day of the Ghana card registration exercise in the Central Region has been fraught with many challenges.

Scores of people who gathered for the exercise at various centres in the region were frustrated.

The challenges have been blamed on logistical challenges.

Some individuals who joined queues in the Awutu Senya East Municipality were unhappy with the challenges.

“I came here before 7am today, Tuesday, but they have not even brought the machines from Accra. Now the officials are saying that they are transporting it from Kumasi. Why didn’t they tell us earlier? We came here earlier to queue and as I am talking to you, the machines have not arrived. This is deceit,” Kojo Amoah, a tailor said. “We are suffering here. Look at this man. We have been here since 6am. I closed my shop to have been here since morning. But the machines are not in yet,” Stella Ansah lamented.

Background

The National Identification Authority commenced the Ghana Card registration exercise in the Western, Western North and Central Regions on Monday, January 27, 2020,

The 23-day exercise in the three regions would end on February 18, 2020.

On the first day of the exercise, some Ghanaians who visited the various registration centres to take part in the process had their hopes dashed following logistical challenges.

The NIA had registered over 7.2 million people as of January 16, 2020.

The NIA began the mass registration exercise in April 2019 and has so far covered 12 out of the 16 regions in Ghana.