The Communications Director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kakra Essamuah has said the arrest of the party’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi contravenes the orders of the court.

According to Mr. Essamuah, the arrest is tantamount to contempt, given that Sammy Gyamfi had earlier filed a suit at the High Court, barring the Police from arresting or interrogating him.

“Sammy Gyamfi filed a suit at the High Court in which he sought to injunct the Police from interrogating him but despite the tendency of that suit, Police went for him this morning and they granted him bail. It has not been heard of.”

“The action of the Police is contempt. They are aware they deferred with the orders of the court and they are aware of the sort of remedies that they need to seek from the court and this act is intended to overreach the court and that is contempt,” he said on Eyewitness News on Monday.

Sammy Gyamfi was arrested at the premises of Accra-based UTV at Abeka Junction on Monday, January 27, 2020.

He was picked up because of his alleged involvement in forgery and attempts to spread false information in the country.

He was later granted bail with two sureties – to be reporting once every week at the CID headquarters.

Sammy Gyamfi turns down CID invitation

Mr. Gyamfi’s arrest comes weeks after he turned down an invitation by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to assist in investigations.

The NDC Communications Director had earlier sued the police with the hope of stopping the security agency from examining his phone records and gaining access to his Facebook account.

Mr. Gyamfi filed the lawsuit at the Accra High Court, demanding an injunction on an earlier court warrant by the Kaneshie District Court for the seizure of his electronic gadgets.

He argued in the suit that the police “failed to establish any legal basis to have access to the Applicant’s phone records when it failed to show any probable cause that the Applicant has or is about to commit the alleged crime to justify the revocation of the Applicant’s right to privacy and the protection of same.”

He also said the police are yet to provide the document he allegedly forged “and any evidence of the said forgery.”

The forgery claims are said to have been made by the Jubilee House.

However, Mr. Gyamfi noted that the claims have not been attributed to any particular individual at the Jubilee House.