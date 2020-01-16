The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah says his outfit has started the construction of some 10 landing beach sites across the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in October 2019 promised to undertake the US$235 million project aimed at creating and maintaining a hygienic environment for the processing and handling of fish.

The project is also expected to increase export and foreign exchange volumes of the country.

Speaking on the final day of the Results Fair, the sector minister said the project will improve the livelihood of residents living close to the coastal areas.

“Activities are going on well. We have ten landing sites. We have Axim, Dixcove, Elmina, Moree, Manford, Winneba, Senya Bereku, Gomoa Fetteh, Teshie, and Keta. And the Chinese government has also given us the grant to start the construction of the Jamestown project. So activities are ongoing in these areas. We are doing these things to improve on the livelihood of the people in these areas,” he said.

He also revealed that sea accidents have been reduced by 99% as a result of some interventions government undertook.

“Shipping activities count to about 90% so we ask ourselves, what do we need to do to improve our port infrastructure facilities? But you cannot improve your port infrastructure facilities without putting in place an effective clearing system. The government of Ghana has set up itself to build with the private sector, the biggest port in West Africa. Hitherto, we were doing 14 degrees draft. Now we have a port that goes as far as between 16 to 18 degrees draft.”

“It means that the biggest port in the world can dock at our port. But if you have a port without having an effective clearing system, then there is going to be a problem. So the Vice President came out with the paperless port transaction system, with the notion that we need to introduce technology into our system and we decided to undertake this project,” he said.

Landing beaches in Axim and Keta

Last year saw President Nana Akufo-Addo promising to build some 10 landing beaches across the country.

On a tour in the Central Region, he revealed that the Central Region was to be one of the beneficiaries of the project.

Commenting on this, the District Chief Executive for Apam, Bismark Baisie Nkum said the construction of the landing beach in the area will make Apam regain its status as the once vibrant fishing hub in the region.

He added that it will as well boost economic activities in the area.

In the Volta Region, work on a landing beach in Keta was expected to commence in November following a visit by a high powered delegation from the Ministry of Transport and officials from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), led by the Sector Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah and his Deputy, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover.