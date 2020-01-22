The Academic Board of the Ghana School of Law has disassociated itself from a supposed vote of no confidence decision passed against the institution’s Director of Legal Education, Kwasi Prempeh-Eck.

Lecturers of the School were said to have passed a vote of no confidence against Mr. Prempeh-Eck as Director following a series of mass failures that hit both the school’s Bar and Entrance examinations.

The mass failures had triggered a wave of campaigns for the immediate reformation of the country’s legal education system.

In a January 21, 2020 statement signed by the Secretary to the Academic Board and sighted by Citi News, Members of the School’s Academic Board dissociated themselves from the news describing it as false, malicious, misleading and mischievous.

“The attention of the academic school of law has been drawn to publications in the media to the effect that a vote of no confidence in the Director of Legal Education was passed at the Academic Board meeting held on Thursday, 16th of January, 2020. Members of the Academic Board deny the false information being circulated in the media and dissociate themselves from same.

“Indeed the publications in the media are false, malicious, misleading, mischievous and in no way reflect the facts, deliberations, and decisions taken at the said meeting by members of the Academic Board. The general public and students of the Ghana School of Law are respectfully advised to ignore the said publications,” the statement added.

This development comes in the wake of concerns raised about the challenges of the country’s legal education with some persons calling for a thorough probe of the issue.

A journalist and the convener for the coalition of reformation of legal education in Ghana, Ken Kuranchie in 2019 filed a suit in court over the same matter.

Among the reliefs he was seeking was scrapping the entrance exam.

Ken Kuranchie and other persons vocally advocated for reforms in the legal education system to enable more people to get access to legal education.