The Yilo Krobo Police have picked up one person in connection with vandalism and alleged theft at the constituency office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Yilo Krobo.

The incident happened a few hours to a balloting exercise which was expected to be conducted by the constituency election committee on January 18, 2020, for candidates contesting in the parliamentary primaries.

The men vandalised the office, destroyed computers, a sliding glass door, and some documents at the office.

Speaking to Citi News, the Municipal Police Commander for Yilo Krobo, DSP Isaac Kojo Otsin, said police have commenced investigations into the incident.

“It is very early. It is under investigation. We picked one person who is assisting the police in the investigations… After the investigations, we will know whether they vandalised the office because of the balloting or for what purpose that they did that. The truth will come out soon. We saw that the place has been vandalised. According to the secretary, they have taken some money and items from the office. We are yet to investigate. For now we will extend police patrols to the office,” he said.

The primaries in the area had been put on hold following a petition by a branch chairman to disqualify one of the aspirants, Albert Nyakotey Tetteh.

It is claimed that he was not a member of the party.

Following this, a petition was sent to the National party headquarters and after months of investigating the matter, Albert Nyakotey Tetteh was cleared to contest.

This is believed to have influenced the infuriated the petitioners who stormed the constituency and destroyed the property.

But the party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, after meetings with some other party executives cleared the aspirant.

The constituency was authorised to conduct the balloting which precedes the primaries scheduled for February 8.