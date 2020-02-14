The Ghana Education Service (GES) in collaboration with the Ghana Mathematics Society has set aside February 14 of every year to be observed as National Mathematics Day.

The 14th Day of February for many around the world is a day to celebrate love and romance and it is also a day set aside to boost domestic consumption of chocolate.

But what is generally not known is that the day is National Mathematics Day.

This celebration started in 2007 in the Accra Metro Directorate.

This hasn’t received the needed recognition over the years.

This is to create awareness about the importance and use of Mathematics in everyday life.

It is common knowledge that Mathematics is a vital career pathway for the future.

Nevertheless, many tend to shy away from the subject.

“Mathematics is all around us, in everything we do. It is the building block for every activity in our daily lives. It is applied in our use of mobile devices, politics, architecture, art, engineering, and even sports,” Sports Analyst at Citi FM/TV Nathan Quao explainsed how he applies the subject in his field.

The head of STEM Education at the Accra Metropolis, GES, Vivian Adzo-Tetteh speaking to Citi News’ said: “The national math days started as far back in 2007 and it is a program that has been designed to encourage and motivate the children, the adult and the learned to love mathematics.”

During Saturdays, we engage them with debates in mathematics-related motions and give them career counseling. Mathematics has a lot of career prospects,” she said.

Some students who spoke to Citi News opened up about the dislike for the mathematics subject.

The first student said, “normally, I don’t understand because its plenty and involves a lot of calculations and stuff so I don’t like it that much.”

Another student said, “when they teach us the maths, I don’t really understand especially when it comes to formulations so I don’t like it.”