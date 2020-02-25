“ReadGirl”, a project that seeks to empower young girls to develop a love for reading has been launched under the theme, “Empowering Girls through Literacy.”

The project, which is in collaboration with the Accra Central Library, will provide reading materials to Junior High School girls in a bid to inculcate the habit of reading in them.

The ReadGirl team piloted the project by adopting and enrolling 118 JHS one students of Bishop Girls’ Basic School on the Accra Central Library’s Mobile Library Service.

Launching the project, Jemima Ansong, the Project Lead stated that, “Reading and comprehension is not only fundamental in achieving academic success but also opens the door to many untapped opportunities around the globe. We are rolling out this project to encourage these young girls that their dreams are possible through literacy.”

She added that, “empowering these young girls now, will go a long way to impacting the socio-economic development of the country in the near future.”

A baseline assessment was carried out on the JHS students to test their reading abilities and help measure the impact of the project.

This three-year-long project, which is also meant to groom the girls and improve their self-confidence will see the Mobile Library Van visit the school at least fifteen times in an academic trimester, hold a “Girl Talk” session and a Reading and Spelling competition.

In her remarks, the Communication and Sustainability Lead for the project, Angela Osei Gyan advised the girls to take advantage of the opportunity the project is offering.

“We will also encourage individuals and Corporate Institutions to help promote literacy by partnering Ghana Library Authority to further this cause.”

The Head Mistress of the school, Dorinda Quaye expressed gratitude to the “ReadGirl” project team together with teachers of the school and pledged her support in sustaining the project.