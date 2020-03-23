About 1,300 sprayers will be disinfecting 137 markets in the Greater Accra Region today, Monday as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana.

This is according to a document sighted by Citi News which assigned 10 sprayers to each market.

The sprayers will use Chlorine Dioxide and Sodium Hypochloride for the disinfection exercise.

The Greater Accra Regional Coordination Council will be coordinating the disinfection exercise.

The affected markets will be open to the public on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, according to a statement from the Local Government Ministry.

This exercise forms part of plans to disinfect public spaces in an attempt to control the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, last Friday, said the decision to disinfect markets today was arrived at in consultation with the market women.

The virus has so far infected 24 people in Ghana, with one of the infected patients dying.

Find below a list of the affected markets