Freight Forwarders at the Tema Port are unhappy with a new directive from Customs Division of the GRA asking them to get a temporary pass to enable them to have access to the Port to clear their goods.

The temporary pass, according to customs is to check freight forwarders and avert the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Freight Forwarders, the delay in issuing the pass will affect their business.

Some of them spoke to Citi News’ Tema correspondent Elvis Washington.

“It will be better they close the ports so that we will all be in the house because if you want us to work and we have our harbour pass and we come here and you are telling us to come for a permit for only two people then the whole day you are here. If you are not having this permit and security meets you on the road, what are you going to tell them?” a freight forwarder said.

“I think the pass is not enough for us. They need to address this problem,” another said.

The lockdown is to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

As at 1200GMT, on March 30, 2020, Ghana had recorded 152 cases of COVID-19.

133 of the cases were confirmed in the Greater Accra region while 8 were confirmed in the Ashanti Region.

One case has been confirmed in the Upper West Region and 10 in the Northern Region.

Lockdown-affected areas in Greater Accra

In Greater Accra, the following areas will be affected:

1. Accra Metropolis;

2. Tema Metropolis;

3. Tema West Municipality;

4. Ledzokuku Municipality;

5. Krowor Municipality;

6. Adentan Municipality;

7. Ashiaman Municipality;

8. La-Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality;

9. La-Dade-Kotopon Municipality;

10. Okaikwei North Municipality;

11. Ablekuma North Municipality;

12. Ablekuma West Municipality;

13. Ablekuma Central Municipality;

14. Ayawaso East Municipality;

15. Ayawaso North Municipality;

16. Ayawaso West Municipality;

17. Ayawaso Central Municipality

18. Ga West Municipality;

19. Ga North Municipality;

20. Ga Central Municipality;

21. Ga South Municipality;

22. Ga East Municipality;

23. Korle-Klottey Municipality;

24. Weija/Gbawe Municipality;

25. Kpone Katamanso Municipality; and

26. Awutu Senya East Municipality.

Affected areas in Kumasi

In the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and contiguous districts, the following areas are affected:

1. Kumasi Metropolis;

2. Asokwa Municipality;

3. Suame Municipality;

4. Old Tafo Municipality;

5. Oforikrom Municipality;

6. Asokore Mampong Municipality;

7. Kwadaso Municipality;

8. Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality;

9. Kwabre East Municipality;

10. Ejisu Municipality;

11. Afigya-Kwabre South District;

12. Bosomtwi District;

13. Atwima Kwanwoma District; and

14. Atwima Nwabiagya North District.