In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has advised patients seeking medical care to desist from withholding relevant information from doctors and nurses.

The Minister indicated that a refusal to divulge relevant information in the process of seeking medical care could put health workers at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Mr. Nkrumah cited a situation where about 15 health workers had been put under self- isolation after a patient refused to offer relevant details.

“We had recorded incidents where persons who eventually test positive, initially withhold relevant information from doctors and nurses. Take note; it puts our health workers at unnecessary risk. We have instances where about 15 or 16 workers have to be put in self-isolation.”

“What that means is that they are first of all at risk and secondly you are reducing the number of health workers that we have to attend to so please you have no reason or basis to withhold relevant information,” he pleaded.

Ghana has confirmed 152 COVID-19 cases so far with five deaths.

Regions affected

Cases have also been confirmed in the Ashanti Region, Northern Region and the Upper West Region.

Upper West region – 1 case

Ashanti Region – 8 cases

Northern Region – 10 cases

Greater Accra Region – 133 cases (including 79 people mandatory quarantine)