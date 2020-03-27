The US Embassy in Ghana has evacuated 305 Americans from Ghana in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement published on the Embassy’s website said the American citizens were sent back to the US on March 25, 2020.

It added that the repatriation exercise was done with the support from the Government of Ghana.

“On March 25, 2020, with the strong support of the Government of Ghana, the U.S. Embassy in Accra facilitated the return to the United States of 305 American citizens from Ghana to the United States,” the statement added.

Ghana as of today, March 27, 2020, recorded 136 cases of the virus, three deaths and one recovery.

US, on the other hand, has so far recorded about 86,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus.

“The Embassy continues to work with U.S. Government agencies in the United States as well as with the government of Ghana to ensure we can render the best assistance to American citizens at this time. If and when additional flights become available, the Embassy will provide instructions to American citizens in Ghana,” the US Embassy’s statement added.

Meanwhile, the Embassy has subsequently issued guidelines to its citizens in Ghana wishing to return home.

“All U.S. citizens who are interested in the possibility of a chartered repatriation flight to the United States must complete the online request form available here, EVEN IF YOU HAVE ALREADY SENT YOUR DETAILS TO US AT [email protected] Please note that a separate request form must be completed for each individual traveller,” the statement added.

Read the full statement below:

The U.S. Embassy places the highest priority on assisting American citizens, legal permanent residents, and their U.S. citizen dependents in Ghana.

On March 25, 2020, with the strong support of the Government of Ghana, the U.S. Embassy in Accra facilitated the return to the United States of 305 American citizens from Ghana to the United States.

The Embassy continues to work with U.S. Government agencies in the United States as well as with the government of Ghana to ensure we can render the best assistance to American citizens at this time.

If and when additional flights become available, the Embassy will provide instructions to American citizens in Ghana through the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), the U.S. Embassy website and social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Department of State has issued a Global Level 4 Health Advisory for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 2 Global COVID-19 Outbreak Notice.