Old Mutual Ghana, a major player in the insurance and pensions industry in Ghana has donated a total of 175 ‘Veronica buckets’ to 7 institutions in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions, in its bid to support government’s’ effort to fight covid-19 pandemic in Ghana.

The institutions are:

1. Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

2. Tema general Hospital,

3. 37 Military hospital,

4. Greater Accra Regional Hospital,

5. Children’s Hospital,

6. Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA),

7. Korle Bu Teaching Hospital,

This year, Old Mutual marked 175 years of operations across the African continent hence the number of ‘Veronica Buckets’ that were delivered.

“At Old Mutual, Corporate Social Responsibility is one of the core pillars of our Responsible Business philosophy and in our discussions with partners, we noted with deep concern the impact Covid-19 would have on the country’s economy and hence the need to join government in this fight,” a statement from the company noted.

Old Mutual’s Group CEO, Mr. Tavona Biza said, “We are following a robust and comprehensive Covid-19 Response Plan that is updated regularly as we monitor the latest developments in Ghana. Our plan includes contingency measures to limit direct exposure to the virus and to ensure that we continue to operate smoothly and honour our commitments to our employees and customers. These range from working together to create a healthy workplace, to paying out their claims and steering their savings and investments through turbulent markets.”

“As a business that is 175 years old, Old Mutual has the operational resilience and expertise to deal with challenging environments. As a responsible business, that is responsible for the communities in which we operate in, we take the wellbeing of our employees, customers and business partners very seriously,”, he added.

In addition to the donations, the business has put up sensitization messages across its branches and sent messages to all customers to take precautionary measures against covid-19.

There are aerobics sessions on Old Mutual Ghana’s Facebook page for all people working from home to partake in to keep fit while at home.