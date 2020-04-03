The Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors has donated some equipment to help Citi TV’s coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group on Friday morning presented eight boom microphone poles to help Citi TV journalists practice social distancing while conducting field interviews.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Senyo Hosi, told Citi News prevention of the COVID-19 is a shared responsibility for all hence the gesture.

“You are the ones who are still keeping the country sane and keeping us up to date but we need you to be safe. The safer you are, the better it will be for you to serve us as a people.”

“So we found it prudent to make this donation to empower to be able to observe the necessary social distancing required in this fight against COVID-19,” he said during the donation.

The chamber has been engaged in other endeavours during the coronavirus pandemic as it donated an amount of GHS100,000 to the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research (KCCR).