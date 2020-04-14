The Ghana Mission to the United Nations and Consulate-General of Ghana in New York have indicated that “a number of Ghanaians” have passed away from the novel coronavirus in the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The missions, in a statement, did not give the exact number of Ghanaians who have passed away from the virus.

The Consulate is said to be making “every effort to track the welfare of the Ghanaian community” amid the pandemic.

It has also requested information from Ghanaians in the three states who have any information on deceased Ghanaians “to duly notify the Consul-General or the Information Officer of the Ghana Mission.”

The Ghana Permanent Mission and Consulate-General also assured the Ghanaian community that “it remains available to all Ghanaians in need of critical consular assistance.”

There have been at least 195,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in New York State, with more than 104,000 in New York City.

Over 10,000 persons with the disease have died in the state, which around 34 percent of confirmed cases in the U.S.

Globally, there have been over 1.6 million cases with almost 100,000 deaths.

The only public update on the status of Ghanaians abroad came in March where the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration announced that three Ghanaian nationals had died in Europe from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Find below the full statement from the mission

The Permanent Mission of Ghana to the United Nations and Consulate-General of Ghana has received with deep regret the sad news of the passing of a number of Ghanaians in the Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and wishes to extend deepest condolences and sympathy to the families and loved ones of our compatriots.

The Mission further wishes to express solidarity with all affected Ghanaians especially with the families of the critically ill and joins in praying for their full and speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers go to all compatriots at this time and we wish to use this opportunity to reiterate our plea for all Ghanaians to strictly observe the guidelines announced by the World Health Organization as well as the City and State Authorities to avoid being infected with the virus.

The Consulate is making every effort to track the welfare of the Ghanaian community in these difficult times and kindly requests that any Ghanaian living in the Tri-State area who has lost a relative or has knowledge of a Ghanaian who has succumbed to the coronavirus disease to duly notify the Consul-General or the Information Officer of the Ghana Mission. They may be contacted by phone on 929-342-9396 and 202-389-7855 respectively.

The Ghana Permanent Mission and Consulate-General wishes to assure the Ghanaian community that it remains available to all Ghanaians in need of critical consular assistance. It is our hope and prayer that we will overcome this pandemic and be able to return to normalcy soon. Meanwhile, please stay safe.

Information Officer

Frederick Ameyaw.