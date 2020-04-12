Some Ghanaian professionals are teaming up with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for the construction of a 100-bed facility for the Ga East Municipal hospital, a primary treatment centre for COVID-19 in Ghana.

The project is expected to be completed within six weeks. The engineers and architects have since Thursday, April 9, 2020, been working round the clock to get the design ready for take-off.

The 100-bed facility is part of the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund’s project to protect and resource the frontline in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak in Ghana.

One of its trustees Senyo Hosi, earlier in an interview noted that President Akufo-Addo and the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, had given their blessing to the 100-bed project.

He added that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumiah had also lent his support from the very beginning.

The team working on the project to build a 100-bed facility includes Fiifi Sam-Awortwi (Coordinator, Private Sector Fund), Benjamin Larbi (Ghana Institute of Surveyors), Kwame Sarfo (MoH), Sally Tetteh (MoH), Clement Awole (Civil/Structural Ing), Lt. Col. A. B. Tekyi (GAF) and Captain K.A. Arthur (GAF).

The Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund, made up of business-people from corporate Ghana has been collaborating with state organisations, local and foreign donors and hundreds of volunteers to help provide food for underprivileged people during the partial lockdown and resource medical centres and personnel in the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

COVID-19 cases in Ghana shoot up to 408, death toll now 8

The confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus in Ghana have increased to 408 as the death toll also rises to eight.

This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

“As of 10 April 2020, 23:00 HRS, a total of 27,346 persons have been tested with 408 being positive for COVID-19,” said the GHS.