The Ghana Police Service has warned citizens to stay away from all beaches in the country or be arrested.

The police gave the warning following reports that hundreds of revellers had a field day at some beaches in Accra on Easter Sunday despite the ban on public gatherings as well as the coronavirus induced partial lockdown.

Police in a statement explained that “in accordance with the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012) and consequential orders, the public is to note that gatherings at any beach in Ghana amounts to an offence.”

“With the exception of security service personnel or essential service providers whose presence at the beaches may be necessary to provide security or for public safety, all other persons found at any beach from now onward and within the period of imposition on public gatherings or movement will be arrested,” the statement signed by Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman warned.

The Police further called on the public to cooperate with the directive to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

The virus has so far infected 566 persons and led to the death of some eight others.

In a bid to combat the virus, government placed a ban on public gatherings for four weeks. The ban has been extended by two weeks.

Government also announced a partial lockdown of Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi in a bid to win the war against Coronavirus.

COVID-19: Ghana Tourism Authority enforces closure of beaches

The Ghana Tourism Authority on March 24, 2020, had earlier closed some beaches in the country to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Below is the full statement from the Ghana Police Service: