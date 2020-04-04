A senior lecturer with the Psychology Department at the University of Ghana, Dr. Inusah Abdul-Nasiru, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) worth about GHS 220,000 to the Krachi Nchumuru District in the Oti Region to help stem the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

Dr. Inusah Abdul-Nasiru who is also an independent aspiring Member of Parliament presented 300 bottles of hand sanitizers, 7,200 nose masks, 1,000 hand gloves, 2,500 disposable gowns and 1,440 cannulas.

The items were distributed to health services delivery workers, the police, fire service and other security agencies in the district.

Some of the hand sanitizers and nose masks were handed over to the Christian council, Muslim council and some other community members.

The industrial and organizational psychologist while presenting the items on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, said, “I am making this personal donation to the people in my district because it is time to do so, and there is the need for this action. There is time for everything. It is time to stay alive by following expert advice from the Ghana Health Service, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and national leadership as we all fight the Coronavirus”.

The aspiring MP also encouraged residents to remain calm and cooperate with the President’s directives and other health precautionary measures in a bid to reduce their risk of contracting the virus.

“As a psychologist, I entreat all of us to remain calm, minimize fear, adjust our behaviour and avoid spreading false information about this disease. Let us all follow the directives of the President, his team of experts and local authorities as we support them to see us through these abnormal times,” he noted.

The extent of the Coronavirus outbreak in Ghana has encouraged many people to donate and give in various kinds.

Dr. Abdul-Nasiru now joins other individuals, groups and associations who have made similar cash and kind donations to various health facilities, communities, and institutions in the country amidst the COVID-19 scare.

COVID-19 case count in Ghana

On Friday, April, 3, 2020, the country’s total case count for Coronavirus increased to 205.

Five deaths and three recoveries have also been recorded.

According to the Ghana Health Service, two patients are also still in critical condition.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 183

Northern Region – 10

Ashanti Region – 9

Upper West Region – 1

Upper East Region – 1

Eastern Region – 1