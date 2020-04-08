Telecommunication network, Vodafone says it has begun a network capacity expansion to enable it to meet the increasing demand amidst the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus disease.

This, according to the company is to address the poor network challenges its customers are currently facing in the wake of the pandemic in Ghana.

“We are also aware of the slow connectivity in some parts of the country, which is due to increased traffic on our network. Throughout the month of April, we are embarking on network capacity expansion to enable us to accommodate the surge resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Vodafone said in a message to its customers.

In the past weeks, customers of Vodafone had complained about interruptions from the network provider making it difficult for regular day to day activities.

But Vodafone attributed the situation to fibre cuts.

It apologised for the inconvenience caused and disclosed that the challenges have been resolved.

“We recently experienced multiple fibre cuts which caused some disruptions on our network and largely impacted our mobile customers. We deeply regret the inconvenience it may have caused and wish to assure you that the issues have been resolved.”

Vodafone, however, indicated that it is committed to positively impact the lives of people, businesses, and communities through technology during this crucial time adding that. it “will continue to invest to provide our customers with consistent and reliable network and services.”

COVID-19: Avoid unnecessary video calls, limit browsing – Telcos Chamber to Ghanaians

The Telecommunications Chamber had earlier urged Ghanaians to be guided by the way they use mobile internet data as they stay home in compliance to lockdown directives due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Among other specific appeals, the Chamber said citizens must avoid unnecessary video calls and also limit the amount of data they use within digital rush hours such as 9 am and 11 am as well as 7 pm and 11 pm.

In a 10-point guidance document, the Chamber made suggestions for the adherence to what it calls that “ten commandments” for internet or data use within the COVID-19 period.

It indicated that the suggestions are to enable telcos to meet the demands of professional office teams and people undertaking distance learning while they at home.

“Avoid the use of online entertainment services during digital traffic rush-hours ( 9am-11am and 7pm -11pm), to allow telecommunications networks to meet the most demanding needs of communication applications, professional office teamwork and distance learning, which are crucial to a large number of Ghanaian citizens and businesses and critical to the functioning of the entire economy. If you are using service like Netflix, YouTube reduce the quality of the videos from high to standard definition to conserve bandwidth,” the Chamber noted.