The Management of Everpure Ghana Limited has donated some items to the frontline service providers in the Tema Metropolitan and GA South Municipal Assemblies respectively.

At a brief ceremony in Tema , Mr Edbert Owusu Adjah , Commercial Director of Everpure Ghana Limited said

“since water is a life and a necessity commodity , it is essential to support frontline service providers helping to fight the pandemic and hence the donation.“

He further stated that “Everpure Ghana is aware of government’s efforts to fight the pandemic and it is important that the Business community also contribute their bit to support the fight “

The company presented 900 bags of Sachet water , 500 cartons of bottle water and 15 boxes of Alcohol based hand sanitizer to the Tema General Hospital , Tema Regional Police Command and the GA South Municipal Assembly simultaneously.

Tema Regional Commander, DCOP Edward Johnson Akrofi Oyerifi, said “the COVID-19 has come as a surprise which many governments are fighting to keep under control and put in some measures in place that will ensure the safety of citizens.

As security forces of Ghana, we are implementing the partial lock down as directed by President Akufo-Addo, and we are doing everything possible to keep everyone safe. Water is an essential component that can energise personnel on the ground for efficient work per their duties assigned,” he said.

He later thanked management of Everpure for the effort and kind gesture put in place and he acknowledge that in came at the opportune time.

Also, receiving the items on behalf of Tema General Hospital, Dr Richard Anthony, a Medical Director, thank the team from Everpure for thinking about them and added that he believes this will go a long way to help workers in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

In a related development, Madam Rosemary Asiamah , Human Resources and Administration Manager of the Company made similar gesture to the GA south Municipal Assembly.

Receiving the items , Mr Emmanuel Baisie , Coordinating Director of the Assembly expressed gratitude to the company on behalf of the Assembly.

The Management of Everpure Ghana further encouraged the public strictly adhere to the safety measures such as frequent hand washing with soap under running water , practice social distance at least 2 meters, not touching face , ears , nose and eyes with hands.