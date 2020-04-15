The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has approved 327 hand sanitizers to aid in the fight against the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

“Following the safety measures put in place by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, the Food and Drugs Authority has fast-tracked the registration of hand sanitizers to ensure availability of quality, safe and effective hand sanitizers on the market to protect the public against the spread of the Coronavirus,” a statement from the FDA noted.

The FDA in the statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Delese A. A. Darko, also noted that the hand sanitizers were quickly screened, approved and registered to enable the public to “avoid patronizing unregistered or sub-standard hand sanitizers. This would help promote the use of effective hand sanitizers, which would help fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the country.”

The FDA however warned persons selling unregistered hand sanitizers to desist from such practices else have themselves to blame if they are caught.

“It is important to note that, it is a criminal offence to offer for sale unregistered or substandard hand sanitizers to consumers,” the Authority added.

Find below the full list of hand sanitizers registered and approved by the FDA: