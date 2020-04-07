The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, will present a policy statement on government’s measures to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic to Parliament as the House resumes tomorrow [Wednesday].

Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Speaker of Parliament recalled the country’s legislators after the suspension of proceedings three days ago.

A statement from Parliament said the Finance Minister’s address will also facilitate the transaction of urgent business of Parliament.

“The Finance Minister is scheduled to present a policy statement to the House in accordance with Standing Order 70 (2) on matters relating to government measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease as well as facilitate the transaction of any urgent business,” the statement signed by Parliament’s Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo noted.

The last time the Finance Minister was in Parliament, he announced that the cumulative effect of the novel coronavirus pandemic will cost Ghana GHS9.505 billion.

He also announced a GHS1 billion Coronavirus Alleviation Programme that will be funded from the Ghana Stabilisation Fund.

The Minister was also seeking the support of Parliament to amend the relevant laws to lower the cap of the Stabilisation Fund from US$300 million to US$100 million to enable the government use the excess funds to bridge the gap created by the economic impact of the pandemic.

Ghana has also turned to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial support to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic in the form of a rapid credit facility.

Ghana is also among the International Development Association (IDA) countries that could benefit from temporary debt relief during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Six regions have so far recorded cases of the novel coronavirus with Ghana’s count standing at 287.