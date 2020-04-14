Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 636.

The Ghana Health Service confirmed on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 that 70 new cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in the country.

An update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicated that the increasing number of cases can be attributed to the ongoing enhanced surveillance exercise.

“As of 13th April 2020, at 23:00HRS, a total of 44,421 persons have been tested with 636 being positive for COVID-19. The breakdown of the 636 positive cases are as follows: seventeen (17) have been treated, reverted to negative on repeat tests and discharged, 605 cases have been categorised as mild disease and are on treatment, two (2) are categorized as moderate to severe cases, none in critical state currently and eight (8) have died.”

The Ghana Health Service also indicated that “of the 636 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 268 were reported from the routine surveillance, 253 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale.”

“Regions that have reported cases are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Western, Volta, Northern, North East, Upper East, and Upper West regions” the GHS update indicated.

Based on the data presented, there are currently 59% males and 41% females infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, of the 636 confirmed cases, 30% are people with travel history while 70% are persons with no history of travel.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra – 509

Ashanti – 53

Eastern – 41

Northern – 10

Volta – 9

Upper West – 7

Upper East – 4

North East – 1

Western – 1

Central – 1