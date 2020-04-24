Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 1,279 from the 1,154 announced last Tuesday.

This update represents 125 new cases confirmed in the country. According to the latest Ghana Health Service update of April 24, 2020, Oti and Western North regions have now recorded cases increasing the number of regions affected by COVID-19 to 12 out of 16 regions in Ghana.

The update indicates that 14 more people have recovered by the virus, putting the total number of persons who have recovered from COVID-19 in Ghana at 134.

10 people are reported to have succumbed to the disease.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra region still leads with the highest number of positive cases, followed by the Ashanti and Eastern Region.

Greater Accra region – 1,089

Ashanti region – 69

Eastern region – 56

Northern region – 13

Oti region – 13

Volta region – 10

Central region – 9

Upper East region – 8

Upper West region – 8

North East region – 2

Western region – 1

Western north region – 1