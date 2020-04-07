The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has disputed claims that he has been misleading the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu had earlier accused the Majority Leader of leading the Speaker of Parliament astray.

“There is no problem between myself and the Speaker but things must be done right. He [Speaker of Parliament] has sworn to the Constitution and has sworn to work with Standing Orders [and the Constitution]…I will demand utmost respect to the Constitution and the Standing Orders. It is Osei Kyei [Mensah Bonsu] who is misleading the Speaker and he lacks candour on this matter,” Haruna Iddrisu said on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday.

But Kyei Mensah Bonsu also speaking on the same programme rejected the allegations.

“He [Haruna Iddrisu] said, I lack candour and I have been misleading the Speaker, God forbid it. He knows and if he searches his soul, he will know I haven’t done any such thing.”

There is tension between the leaders of Parliament. This hit a crescendo last Saturday when the Speaker suspended the House instead of adjourning sittings in accordance with laid down procedures in the House.

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu however assured to play his part in ensuring that issues are brought under control in the House.

“I appreciate that the greater burden is on me to bring everyone on board and I have not relented nor reneged and I will continue to do that.”

Parliament to resume tomorrow as Oquaye recalls MPs

Meanwhile, Members of Parliament have been recalled to Parliament after the suspension of proceedings three days ago.

The MPs are expected to be in Parliament on April 8, 2020, at 10 AM.

