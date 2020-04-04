The Minority Caucus on the Health Committee is asking government to extend the partial lockdown currently in force to three other regions in the country where cases of COVID-19 have been recorded.

President Nana Akufo-Addo imposed a partial lockdown on Accra, Tema, and Kumasi effective Monday, March 30, 2020, when he addressed the nation on Friday, March 27, 2020, in a bid to contain the spread of the outbreak in the country.

The case count currently in the country is 204 recorded in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern, Upper West, and Eastern Regions.

The Upper West, Northern and Eastern Regions are not affected by the lockdown measures.

Addressing the media, Ranking Member on the Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh indicated that extending the lockdown to the other COVID-19 affected regions will help contain the spread of the disease.