The Bank of Ghana seems to have reconsidered its decision to allow only VIPs and its staff who may be infected with Coronavirus to be treated at the Bank of Ghana Hospital.

The Central Bank in a statement on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 said the hospital will “be available for the benefit of the general public.”

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu at a press briefing earlier in the day indicated that the bank had made available two floors of its hospital to host 20 beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu said because the Ministry of Health did not have jurisdiction over the facility, it agreed with the Bank of Ghana to treat only the central bank’s staff and some VIPs.

“We have had engagements with the Bank of Ghana and they have released two floors [of BoG hospital] to take care of 20 beds for our use. Because the facility does not belong to the Ministry of Health, Bank of Ghana has agreed that their own people and some VIP personnel will be allowed there,” the Minister said.

The development sparked public debate with many chastising the Central Bank for opening up the facility for only a select group of people in the Ghanaian society.

But the Bank of Ghana in a statement said the facility will be opened for use by any COVID-19 patient.

The Bank further assured the public of its support as the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

Read the statement below:

195 cases in Ghana

As at 0800GMT on 1st April, 2020, 195 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country.

The number includes five deaths and 3 recoveries.

49 patients have also been discharged from hospitals and being managed at home.

Those people are pending further tests to confirm their negative status from COVID-19. ‘

If the repeated tests prove negative, they will be deemed recovered.

–

Follow @jnyabor