The National Media Commission (NMC) has asked the government to provide Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) and stimulus package for media personnel covering the news in the wake of COVID-19.

The NMC said the media’s involvement in the fight against coronavirus makes them an integral part of the setup.

Speaking at a meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, Chairman of the NMC Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh said media personnel must be protected.

“On our own, there are some difficulties that we are encountering and one of them is the provision of Personal Protective Equipment.

“Our plea is that if there is any support that the government can make, we will also want to be considered in terms of the provision of Personal Protective Equipment because sometimes our people are as close to the frontline as the health workers.”

He added that media houses should be considered for the government’s stimulus package for businesses.

“By all standards, even some of our media establishments that are supposed to be big, in real terms are small scale because if you look at their total output, turn out and everything, almost every one of our media houses will qualify and we want to appeal to the government to look into how the media establishments can be supported under the provision for small and medium scale enterprises so that they do not collapse after the coronavirus.”

President announces a one-billion cedi stimulus package

Government announced a one-billion cedi stimulus package to households and businesses, particularly small and medium scale enterprises, under a Coronavirus Alleviation Programme in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, who announced this on Friday, March 27, 2020, in a televised address on enhanced measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, said the Alleviation Programme was to address the disruption in economic activities, the hardship of the people, and to rescue and revitalize the industries.

“The Minister for Finance has been directed by me to prepare, for approval by Parliament, a Coronavirus Alleviation Programme to address the disruption in economic activities, the hardship of our people, and to rescue and revitalize our industries,” the President said.

Government, he said, was also providing additional relief, such as the extension of the tax filing date from April to June; a two percent reduction of interest rates by banks, effective 1st April 2020; and the granting by the banks of a six-month moratorium of principal repayments to entities in the airline and hospitality industries.