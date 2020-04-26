The Ghana Police Service has arrested seven persons for taking part in the scrambling of various sums of money amounting to GHS120,845 from a crime scene at Tema recently.

Two robbers were gunned down by the police last Thursday after stealing an amount of GHS123,345 from a Lebanese and his Ghanaian partner at Tema.

The two robbers trailed the victims who had gone to cash the said amount from the Tema Community One branch of the Zenith Bank and managed to snatch the money.

The police in a press statement issued on Sunday, April 26, 2020, said: “seven persons were arrested for taking part in scrambling for various sums of money amounting to GHS120,845 when an amount of GHS123,345 belonging to a robbery victim was thrown away by one of the robbers who was being pursued by the police.”

The arrested persons have been charged with stealing.

The statement further disclosed that “three of the persons have admitted taking part in the said action. They are Richard Attoh alias Amartey aged 30, Qaadir Bancey aged 31, and Awudu Mohammed alias Vuga also aged 36.”

The three pocketed GHS2,500 from the scrambling according to the police.

The statement also disclosed: “the remaining suspects are Sulemana Bancey aged 62, Kwesi Hanson Smith aged 66, Kabul Akuaku aged 53 and David Nartey Daniels aged 30.”

The police also urged the general public who witnessed the incident to assist them with information to arrest and retrieve the monies robbed from the victim.

Read the full statement from the police below

