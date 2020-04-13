The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has attributed the increase in confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus in Ghana to enhanced tracing and testing efforts by the government.

Mr. Nkrumah pointed out that other measures such as the mandatory quarantine systems have led to hidden COVID-19 cases in the country being detected.

The Minister pointed out that these cases would have gone undetected if these “enhanced” measures had not been introduced.

“It is interesting to note that if we hadn’t as a country stepped up our approach to be ahead and go after the virus we would be reporting only 292 cases by now. The mix of measures to aggressively go in search of it while limiting importation is the reason for which we have found 274 more cases.”

“The enhanced tracing and testing coupled with the mandatory quarantine systems are yielding results. Had we not adopted this approach, the 274 extra will be with us potentially continuously spreading the virus. We encourage all persons to comply with the measures and spread more knowledge and facts to help us all,” the Minister tweeted.

Results from 10,000 samples to determine next line of action

President Nana Akufo-Addo, while delivering his address on Thursday, April 9, 2020 said the results of about 10,000 more samples in the coming week will determine the government’s next line of action in the fight against the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana.

He said the outcome of these tests will give government a “clearer picture to enable us to take a decision on the way forward”.

In a late-night televised address on Thursday, President Akufo-Addo mentioned that the results of the majority of the samples taken so far gives a clear indication that the country is better positioned in terms of the number of positive cases and the level of lateral infections.

“Whilst the results are encouraging in suggesting a limited number of positive cases and community spread, we expect to be able to test some ten thousand (10,000) additional samples in the coming week to give us a clearer picture to enable us to take a decision on the way forward,” he remarked.

