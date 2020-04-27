Ten new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Upper East Region.

This brings the total number of cases in the region to 18.

Out of the 18 cases, five were confirmed in the Bolga Municipality.

These cases were confirmed after the contacts of a confirmed case were traced in the same municipality.

This was confirmed in a letter from the Upper East Regional Health Directorate addressed to the Regional Minister and sighted by citinewsroom.com.

At the national level, Ghana’s COVID-19 cases stand at 1,550.

While 11 deaths have been recorded, 155 people have recovered from the disease.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced the construction of hospitals in some 88 Districts across the country to boost the country’s healthcare delivery system in the wake of COVID-19.

These hospitals are expected to augment the country’s testing and isolation centres for diseases like COVD-19.

