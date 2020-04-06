The La Dadekotopon MP, Vincent Sowah Odotei has been relieved of his appointment as a Deputy Minister for Communications.

“The President thanks Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei for his services to the country, and wishes him well in his future endeavours,” a statement from the Presidency stated.

Mr. Odotei has been replaced by Alexander Kodwo Kom Abban, the MP for Gomoa West and outgoing Deputy Minister for Health.

Mr. Abban’s transfer was necessitated by the appointment of the Ledzokuku MP, Bernard Oko-Boye, as a Deputy Minister of Health-designate.

This shuffle comes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In Parliament, Mr. Odotei is a member of the Holding Offices of Profit Committee and the Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs Committee.

In 2016, he defeated the incumbent Member of Parliament on the National Democratic Congress side, Nii Amasah Namoale, to become a member of the legislature.